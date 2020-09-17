Best budget lunchboxes for home-cooked meals

Warm food for hours

The Signoraware Innovative Lunch Box is a compact and portable set of containers that keeps your food warm for 3-4 hours. The spill proof containers reduce leakage and the uniquely insulated bag ensures food is fresh for a long time. This is a very good choice for a kid’s lunchbox. Signoraware is an ISO certified company that gives the assurance of 100% food grade crockery. You have to keep in mind that there are multiple aspects to consider when it comes to a lunchbox like insulation, weight, design and usability. Signoraware ticks all the boxes on the list.

Good for travel

Children love running around when in school. Often, they do so with their lunch bags and this causes food to spill out. While adults may not run around a lot, they travel in extremely crowded and congested means of transport that results in their lunchboxes turning topsy-turvy. There’s nothing worse than a leaky lunchbox. Springway’s Brand of Happiness Stainless Steel Lunch Box Set with Premium Quality Bag has virtually airtight and liquid-tight vessels to make sure that food doesn’t spill. It has a four-side lock to make doubly sure. It comes with a soft fabric handy lunch carrier as well. Perfect buy for students and people who travel by trains.

Easy heating

Milton is one of India’s favourite brands when it comes to lunchboxes and thermos containers. Its Electron Stainless Steel Tiffin Box Set comes with three containers with a capacity of 360 ml each. This electric heated lunchbox can simply be plugged into a wall outlet or car adapter, and can heat lunch to a comfortable eating temperature typically in 30 minutes. You can now enjoy the convenience of reheating lunch right at your desk without having to worry about finding space in the office microwave. It operates on normal 230V domestic A.C supply, it also consumes very less power – 80 watts. This os perfect for office lunches and even to take on camping trips and picnics.

Heats easily

A major challenge with getting a good budget lunchbox is that the containers are often not microwaveable. So if there is a delay in your lunchtime, you often have to eat cold food. The Solimo Glass Lunch Box Set resolves that problem. Its leak proof containers are made from toughened glass. These food grade glass containers are microwave, dishwasher, freezer and oven safe. They can withstand heat up to 350 degree Celsius without the lid. They are scratch and stain resistant. The set also comes with an easy to clean lunch carrier for carrying meals. Great for people who have late lunches.