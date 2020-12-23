Best budget hair dryers for everyday use

Hot and cold dryer

The UNIK Brand Professional Hot and Cold Hair Dryer comes with 2 switch speed settings for both hot and cold, and is in the colour combination – blue and white. It has a compact design for easy handling and also ensures that you are able to protect your lovely look from unnecessary heating, with the help of its health breeze mode that ensures your hair gets a gentle drying out. It has overheating protection to ensure safety and low noise. This hair dryer is compact and you can also carry it with you, wherever you’d like!

Folding Hair Dryer

The CETC Professional Folding Hair Dryer has 2 speed control and is available in two colour variants – pink and blue. It is extremely easy to use and is lightweight as well, coming with a styling nozzle foldable handle. Its dual speed control button ensures you are able to choose the speed based on how much drying you need. It runs on 1000 W and is portable as well, so you take it with you anywhere you like. This hair dryer can also be a very good gift for friends and family alike!

Detachable Back Filter

The Nirvani 2888 Professional Hair Dryer for Men and Women comes with 2 speed and 2 heating. It has a detachable back filter special rubber cable to act as a protector for durable cable. Its 2 speed and 2 heat setting helps as a concentrator for spot drying. This hair dryer is suitable to both men and women and the cord length is 1.8m. It comes in a smart and sleek black colour and you could easily consider it as a gift for friends and family!

Powerful air throw

The Nova SlideNBuy Professional Hair Dryer is foldable and the product number is NV-1290. It runs on 1000 W and has a powerful air throw required in order to help you with the perfect styling. It is extremely convenient to use and has a foldable handle too. This is a professional hair dryer, suitable to both men and women. This hair dryer helps you achieve the perfect hairdo while you are drying your hair! It is portable and sleek as well, which is why you can easily take it with you, anywhere you go!