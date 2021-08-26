Multicoloured set

HASTHIP® 36 Colour Fineliner Pen Set contains 36 colours and of a great quality. You are sure to love this one for the way it works. Also, it leaves no mess and can be used easily. These brush colour pencils are equipped with fine, soft nylon bristles (approx. 2 mm) so that the ink can gently roll off the tips to prevent fraying and bleeding of the ink. By changing the brush pressure, you can achieve medium or strong brushstrokes, styles, sketches and patterns, whatever you choose. Be it a beginner or someone advanced, you are sure to love these pens.

Beautiful brushes

Casacrest Watercolor Brush Pens come in 48 Colours with 2 Refillable Empty Water Brus. The brush comes with a soft flexible tip with which you can draw, do calligraphy, design and so much more. The quality is great and the effects are beautiful too. Use the refillable water brush pen to mix inks which instantly unlocks more artistic potential giving you access to an unlimited number of colours at your fingertips.

Great finish

STABILO Pen 68 Brush has 24 assorted colours. The pens are very precise and result in a great finish. It’s ideal for advanced artists because they can use the pen 68 brush to apply a wide variety of creative techniques with it. The ideal tool for brush and hand lettering, bullet journaling, comics and much more. You will definitely love this one. Also, the quality of the product is great.

Smart pouch

Ohuhu Art Markers set comes with 100 options, in a smart pouch. You can make beautiful designs with this and the quality is great. Use the brush tip for coloring, shading, and blending, and the fine tip for smaller details. You can do it all with one marker! This can make a great gift as well. It has a really good flow of colours and blends well and does not bleed through paper.