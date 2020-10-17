Best briefcases for daily use

Strong leatherette

This bag has been developed in soft premium leatherette material with a rich brown finish to ensure you take style wherever you go. It is tough and durable to endure all types of conditions. It is provided with a spaced main compartments to hold your accessories and belongings. There are additional exterior compartments for extra storage. Quality of the bag is not only contributed by good quality leatherette, but also by the use of good quality metal fittings and reinforcement materials. It has high-quality metal zippers and slider, durable polyester material inside the bag and strong leatherette cushioned strap in the shoulder for better handling. Need a durable briefcase for daily use? Think seriously about this product.

With number lock

This is a formal black briefcase made of ABS plastic material. It has a capacity of 13.23 liters and is available in a classic black color. There is a clip inside the bag. One can move it to the left and set a number lock of their choice, then put the clip in the original position. It has multiple separate partitions to keep your files and important documents as well as other things like visiting cards, etc. It is very lightweight, the total weight is just about 1.8 kg. This is an ideal office companion.

Plenty of room

This is a quality leather briefcase that not only portrays the right professional impression but is also guaranteed to be a durable daily companion. The design features three stunning internal full-grain leather-lined compartments and additional external zipped pockets. This allows for plenty of room to store all of your daily belongings such as a 16-inch laptop and even cumbersome A4 files, including foolscap folio paper sizes. This smart traditional briefcase is finished with an Alce cast. It has a buckle strap for opening the bag and a wooden padded handle. Handmade in the heart of India from the finest full-grain leather, this briefcase is both practical and luxurious. Perfect buy for those who want to invest in a top-quality briefcase.

Waterproof polyester

This quaint bag brings a whole new level of convenience to travel. It boasts a softshell body attached to an extended handle for easy mobility and storage. With interior straps to keep belongings protected and mini front-zippered compartments, it is easy to fit essential items into this sleek carry on. Glide through a bustling airport, slip your gear under a seat and relax. The outer material is made of polyester and it is waterproof to boot. It can accommodate a laptop up to 15 inches of size. The briefcase also has a built-in padded tablet pocket with two front pockets and an organizer pocket for additional storage space of small items. This is a perfect briefcase for those frequent business travelers.