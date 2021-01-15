Best branded women’s analog watches

Suitable for every setting

A wine red silicone strap watch that is soft on skin and has the ability to look good over time. The watch is provided with a rose gold case and wine red dial that makes it stand out of the crowd and will never fail to catch everyone's attention. It features quartz movement which will keep you on time every passing second. Make a style statement with this rugged and regal looking Tommy Hilfiger Analog Red Dial Women's Watch - TH1781744 or gift it to a dear one, it will never disappoint your purpose.

Solar powered

An analog watch having a beautiful color combination of blue and black that gives dark hues amazingly well. The watch works on solar energy, thus is low on battery maintenance. All you need to do is remove the plastic crow to start the watch and if discharged, just one hour of keeping it in unlight is enough. Along with being solar powered it also is water resistant upto 50 meters depth and is provided with a superior quality buckle clasp to secure it well on your wrist. If you are looking for an everyday wear watch, Titan HTSE 3 Analog Black Dial Women's Watch is the one for you.

Heavily ornamented dial

This watch is for women with broad wrists that can effortlessly sport a large dial sized watch without looking anomalous. A beautiful rose gold watch having a resin band and two rows of clear crystals studded on the dial rim and on the dial base to display time numerals. It has three sub dials and a date window provided too. Overall the colour combination looks very rich and elegant with the embellishments. If you are looking out for a watch that can suit any party or festive occasion, Michael Kors Chronograph Women's Watch is the one for you.

Sophisticated and finesse

A watch made of genuine leather band that feels soft and comfortable on your skin allowing you to carry out your work without irritation. The beige dial goes perfectly well with the blue leather band. It is a smart watch that supports bluetooth connectivity. It is provided with an in-built activity tracking, and notification alerts. It also has a feature to check your commute time with just the push of a button. Fossil Hybrid Watch gives a sophisticated and classy look that can be paired best with formals or semi formals becoming the best one for working space.