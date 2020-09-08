Best branded men’s watch to flaunt anytime and anywhere

Sophistication and finesse

A watch made of genuine leather band that feels soft and comfortable on your skin allowing you to carry out your work without irritation. The silver dial goes perfectly well with the brown leather band and the black markings on the dial stand out boldly up on the light silver background, giving a very easy glance at the time. Titan Analog Silver Dial Men's Watch NM1584SL03 / NL1584SL03 gives a sophisticated and classy look that can be paired best with formals or semi formals becoming the best one for working space.

Companion for outdoor adventures

If you are a person who loves and often goes on adventure activities may it be camping, trekking or go-karting, this watch will prove to be the best one for your robust and rough use. This complete resin made watch is provided with high brightness auto LED light to ensure visibility at under any situation, a twin sensor that will instantly inform you about the temperature and direct to helps you to be prepared for any condition. Casio G-Shock Analog-Digital Black Dial Men's Watch - GG-1000-1A5DR (G661) is mud and shock resistant along with 200m water resistant making it a must buy product.

Accuracy of time on point

This watch is for men with broad wrists that can effortlessly sport a large dial sized watch without looking anomalous. Provided with a diver’s clasp locking mechanism to secure it on your wrist, this watch can function as chronograph thus showing you time with utmost accuracy. It’s black dial contrasts sharply against the silver stainless steel band and highlights it. Fastrack Analog Black Dial Men's Watch NM3072SM04 / NL3072SM04 is resistant to water up to 50 meters thus you can wear it in monsoon too without any worries.

A watch to wear in almost every setting

A brown crocodile leather strap watch that is soft on skin and has the ability to look good over time. It is versatile and the quick release pins allow you to swap and change the strap as and when you wish to make it suit your style. The watch is provide with buckle clasp and its black dial goes well with the brown strap and golden markings on the dial gives it a very classy look that will never fail to catch everyone's attention. Make a style statement with this rugged and regal looking Fossil Machine Analog Brown Dial Men's Watch - FS4656 or gift it to a dear one, it will never disappoint your purpose.