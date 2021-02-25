Best boredom busting activity books for 5-year-olds

Take a break from screen time

Packed with numerous activities that require logic and thinking skills, this book will entertain and teach your child for hours. Give your child a box of crayons and let them join the dots or trace their way through a maze. The research behind putting this book together is well done, giving you an exciting mix of activities, puzzles, and educational games all in one space. Beautifully illustrated pictures hold the attention of your child while improving those all-important critical thinking skills. Sitting down to a fun task is also calming for kids who are otherwise mostly interacting with screens.

Have fun coloring

With a jumbo collection of prints in large full-size format, this is a book that's a hit with every child. Perfect to stock up on for vacations or to gift children during the festive season; you will find yourself repurchasing it quickly. The high-quality paper makes it suitable for use for wax crayons and oil pastels as well as markers and color pencils. Reasonably priced, this is an excellent book for beginners who will happily make their way through the 40 pages throughout a Diwali or year-end vacation.

Make numberwork fun again

Many children struggle with maths and numberwork. But this book of easy to understand and complete maths exercises is just the thing they need to boost their confidence. Help your child discover the fun side of math by spending time completing simple and complex activities as you go along. The book is full of illustrative and engaging games and ideas to help any kid master challenging concepts in a fun, play-like way.

Now any day can be a fun day

When you have something exciting to look forward to, any day can become entertaining and fun. Get the kids together and make pen holders from toilet paper rolls, try some crafts with paper cups, guess the word from the pictures, do an animal crossword or find your way out of mazes. This book is made with thick paper that’s easy for kids to handle and packed with all kinds of logic and skill-based activities. Now learning and playing games can go hand in hand. Indulge your kids' sense of adventure as you give shape to their creativity with this well-presented book. Buy it to make a valuable addition to any child's bookshelf.