Best books for teenagers

For full entertainment

This is an unputdownable thriller from India’s highest-selling author. The novel is about a story about love, friendship, family and crime which will keep you entertained and hooked right till the end. The protagonist Keshav has set up an investigation agency with his best friend, Saurabh. Can the two amateur detectives successfully solve another murder case that affects them personally? And where will it leave their friendship? This is the ideal type of thrilling novel which stimulates the teenage mind and keeps them enthralled wanting to know more. If it’s a detective thriller you are looking for, this is the ideal choice for you.

One for the ages

This enchanting novel has inspired a devoted following around the world. This story, dazzling in its powerful simplicity and inspiring wisdom, is about an Andalusian shepherd boy named Santiago who travels from his homeland in Spain to the Egyptian desert in search of a treasure buried in the Pyramids. The novel presents a simple fable, based on simple truths and places it in a highly unique situation. And though we may sniff a bestselling formula, it is certainly not a new one: even the ancient storytellers knew that this is the most successful method of entertaining an audience while slipping in a lesson or two. Enchanting and poetic writing with a message to boot, this is a must-read for any teenager.

All-time bestseller

This book is a collection of the four novels – A Study in Scarlet (1887), The Sign of the Four (1890), The Hound of the Baskervilles (1902) and The Valley of Fear (1915). Featuring the timeless detective Sherlock Holmes, these novels have been successfully engrossing readers for more than a century now. Holmes offers a new and just approach in a world which is unfair. Sherlock Holmes, the most well-known fictional detective, has been listed with Guinness World Records as the “most portrayed movie character” in history. Sherlock Holmes novels are great pieces of English Literature and wonderfully enthralling to keep any young adult or teenagers engaged.

Simple and exciting plot

This is a riveting story that offers the readers a simple yet profound way to live life. The plot of this story revolves around Julian Mantle, a lawyer who has made his fortune and name in the profession. A sudden heart-attack creates havoc in the successful lawyer’s life. Jolted by the sudden onset of the illness, his practice comes to a standstill. He ponders over material success being worth it all, renounces all of it and leaves for India.

Written in simple words, the book has turned out to be a bestseller and is more than just an endearing story. Through storytelling, the writer showcases the miracles and wonders of living a fulfilling life.