Best bookcases to keep your books safe

A statement piece

With a smooth sheesham wood finish and a glass door, this bookcase is a statement piece. Crafted with care and style, it helps you keep your books dust free and beautifully displayed in a neat arrangement between two wooden slats. For book lovers, this case is a beautiful gift. Its minimalist and clean design also adds to your room decor. It will be a wonderful addition to your living spaces and a great home for your favourite books. Ideal for those who are looking for a top-quality bookshelf made of the best material.

It is water resistant

For book lovers, who thumb through one book to the other, the necessity of a solid bookcase would be readily easy to understand. One among many choices would be to opt for an open bookcase. This is a great option if you want to showcase your dear books and also want no hindrance when you want to pick out one quickly from the pile. The open bookcase also allows you to keep some decor items to add to its beauty. This one is water and fungus resistant making sure your books are safe. Reason enough to press the buy button.

The DIY way

Other floor standing file organisers and storage shelves have a tendency to topple and wobble, this rack bookcase helps keep the books safely in place. It has a solid grounding. All edges have been smoothly sealed thus presenting a freestanding cube storage unit that is safe and stylish. With the DIY design concept, this bookcase can be assembled any which way you want it. The multi-tier shelving unit creates a unique look to your room and lets you keep your books, artworks, photo frames and other home decor articles in one place. All in all, a stylish choice for your special books.

360 degree rotation

Using a material that is water, fire and moisture proof, this case is a terrific home for your books. The baffle design makes the product firm and stable, while reducing the chance of objects falling. With a 360-degree rotation, it offers you free and unhindered access to your books. The multi-layer racks provide enough space and room for your ever growing pile. It has a small footprint but squeezes in enough space. For booklovers, this is an ideal gift and a thing to have thanks to its large storage space.