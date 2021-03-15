Best blue dinner sets for daily use

Enhanced whiteness with an aqua blue spray

This ultimate combination of blue and white is only made more impressive because every piece is scratch-resistant. This means you can enjoy flawlessly smooth, scuff-free, and non-porous pottery for years to come. Free from bone-ash, this 100% vegetarian ware is tempered and resistant to thermal and mechanical shocks. This makes it easy to use and maintain, as you can put it into your microwave or dishwasher without worry. If you're looking for a tough set that's useful every day, add this to your cart today.

Bone-ash-free, hygienic tableware

Don't you love it when you can just grab a plate and serve yourself without worrying about how to handle it? We loved that this set is strong enough to stay crack-free even when heating food in the microwave directly from the refrigerator. Made in India with advanced automated technology, this 100% bone ash-free set conforms to the highest standards and is easy to use and maintain. Great for serving medium to large families every day, this set is perfect for daily use.

High-glaze luxury dining set

The world-famous design and quality of Noritake, Japan, is ideal for newlyweds or to pass down to future generations as an heirloom. Lead-free, cadmium-free, food-grade, and with superior chip and breakage-resistance, you can quickly put these pieces in a dishwasher, fridge, freezer, or convection oven safely. It doesn't require any special care, though we would recommend avoiding sudden, severe temperature changes. Perfect for living it up or entertaining guests, if you're thinking of a one-of-a-kind wedding, anniversary, or engagement gift, it doesn't get better than this set.

Ideal for serving up daily meals

Stackable and break-resistant, this dinnerware set has a charming, delicate pattern that won't wash, wear or scratch off even with high use. Made in the USA, every piece is thin, light, and versatile enough to serve up any cuisine. You don't have to worry about serving food as these chip-resistant glass plates are dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and preheated oven safe. If you have a bustling home filled with hungry kids and many adults, this blue and white patterned set is the perfect low maintenance option for you.