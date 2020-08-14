Best blouses to ace the saree look

Beautiful zari work

This is not just a beautiful blouse but actually a work of art. Made from Malbari fabric it has zari work to add weight to the design. The blouse also has heavy stone handwork which increases its beauty manifold. The padded blouse has a free size margin and can be altered up to 42 inches. Although the size mentioned is 38 inches, if it doesn’t fit you, small or big changes to the size can be made by removing margin stitches. The blouse can be easily paired with saree or lehenga. So if you want a beautiful stand-alone work of art on your readymade blouse, pick this one.

Bright colour options

This gorgeous blouse is made up of Chennai silk. It has a front open and half sleeve design. To add to the beauty of this blouse, there is sequence work paired with very intricate thread work all across which adds to the beauty of the blouse manifold. These blouses come in bright colours like red, green, brown, pink and different shades of blue. They can be worn easily with a saree and don’t require much maintenance. Perfect for a special occasion such as a wedding.

Most comfortable material

This brand is known for their great variety in ethnic wear for women. Their readymade blouses are perfectly stitched and come with half sleeves and round neckline. This one here is a cotton lycra stretchable blouse for additional comfort. The blouse is premium quality four-way stretch fabric which is available in different colours and patterns. It comes with the best of fits and loads of style.

The blouse is perfect for everyday use because of the comfort that it provides with its stretchable nature. Wear it at work, your shopping trips or even social gatherings.

Go for a casual feel

This floral-patterned readymade blouse is an eye-catcher for sure. The brocade and georgette readymade blouse is made of polyester silk fabric. Its USP is the beautiful floral designs all over the blouse in gorgeous bright colours. It will lift the mood of any party that you wear this blouse to. It has an easy eye and hook closure to help save precious time. These readymade blouses are perfect for any casual party scene to make you look hip even in traditional sarees.