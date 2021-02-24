Best bicycles for your child

With alloy wheels

This cycle has a sporty design for street riding with steel rims along with quality tires for a smooth and stable ride. Brakes on the front and rear wheels ensure that the bike reacts reliably in all situations. This enables the best sitting position and a particular strength in the handlebar area. It has an attractive design with high-quality inside stickers and colors will stand out among the rest. One can experience a softer ride with a high-quality suspension fork with compression control that absorbs impact with ease It is especially attractive with alloy wheels and wanda king tyres for ultimate grip on any surface. An ideal buy for those who seek a lightweight bicycle.

Quick-release seat

It is an efficient and sturdy bicycle equipped with a pair of superior grip tyres and brakes for kids to begin their joyful and safe cycling experience. The cycle is ideal for cyclists with a height 120cms to 130cms (3’11” – 4’3”). It comes with a PU saddle with a quick-release seat post which has extra toughness and durability, high load-bearing capacity, high tear strength and cut resistance. The V-brakes don’t add strain on the spokes and are easy to maintain and replace. The added advantage of a quick-release seat post makes adjusting much easier. For those who seek a strong and sturdy bicycle, this is an excellent choice.

Attractive shades and prints

This cycle is made of high tensile steel which adds longevity and offers a great riding experience. The quality 8-inch steel frame promises a long-term quality run. The attractive shades and prints make it a perfect choice for your kid. The training side wheels that accompany this cycle help provide more safety and helps build confidence in your child. The cycle additionally accompanies a toolbox too. With all these quality features, this makes it an appealing first bicycle for your child.

Budget Buy

This 20T road bicycle is made from aluminum alloy along with a steel handlebar. The bicycle comes in an 85% semi-assembled form and the handle along with the pedals need to be tightened for a better grip during assembly. The design has orange highlights and is most suitable for kids of the ages 7 to 10. The bike has real tyres with inflatable inner tubes to help get past any road condition. The cycle is specially designed for kids so it has maximum safety. This product should appeal to those who want to buy a cycle all a pocket-friendly price.