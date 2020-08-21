Best bedding for your pets

Tunnel cum mat bed

The bed has a unique design wherein with the velcro provided you can make a tunnel/den for your pet to snuggle or sleep in it. If your pet wants an open and more space all you have to do is undo the velcro and the tunnel turns into a mat bed. It is made from felted faux wool which makes it ultra-soft and velvety in texture to keep your pet cozy. It utilizes your pet’s body heat to warm up and in return keep them warm all night. This bed is best for small kittens. If you have a kitten at your home, buy this Petslover Cat Bed Cave House Bed for Indoor Cats Houses and the kitten will love it.

Round shaped reversible

The bed keeps your pet comfortable in summer owing to the breathable material and warm in winter. It features a nest-like wall that surrounds your pet giving it a sense of security. The surface being made of velvet is extremely soft on their noses and paws allowing them to snuggle and sleep well. The soft plush material supports its body and doesn’t stiffen the joins and provides the most comfortable sleep. SLATTERS BE ROYAL STORE Round Shape Reversible Ultra Soft Ethnic Velvet Bed is best suitable for dogs.

Reversible with 2 extra pillows

If your pet belongs to the big dog breed like Great Dane or Newfoundland, It is pretty common for you to always check the size first before buying a bed for your pet. This bed will take away all the worries owing to its big size that is suitable for all breeds. It is ultra-soft and provides enough warmth to your pet. It is made from pet safe material thus you can stay assured of the quality. PetsHub's Elite Dog/CAT Bed Ultra Soft Red is quick and easy to clean, it is machine washable and dryer safe.

Ultimate cuddle bed

The ultimate bed for a cuddle that your pet will definitely love. The comfort it offers in a soft cave is very cozy and snug. It is lined with fleece that keeps your pet warm in the cool atmosphere and has a long-haired plush rim that adds up to its aesthetic looks.

The foam padding ensures a soft resting space and the entire bed is lined with plush fabric. For ease of maintenance, it has a removable cushion which can be washed separately. TRIXIE Pet Products Minou Cuddly Cawe Dog/Cat Bed has a polyester fleece filling which doubles up the comfort level. It is most ideal for a cat.