Best beauty gift sets for women

Get a feel of English countryside

This English lavender talc and soap will leave your skin feeling great all day long. This brand specializes in classic, single notes and floral fragrances to give you a feel of the English countryside. The perfumed soaps are filled with natural oils that go into the brand’s legendary perfumes. While you can experience the scent of hand picked flowers in a fine talcum powder which leaves your skin feeling soft. The gift set also includes a body spray. This pack is ideal if you want to present a beauty product that will have a strong and lasting impression.

The goodness of Ayurveda

This is a facial essentials gift set made from the choicest of natural ingredients. It is a fine selection of products for that perfect glow. The gift set is encased in a beautiful box, with deep hues and golden artwork, inspired by Tanjore paintings. All the facial products are intrinsically Indian and use age-old Ayurvedic formulations. They are crafted from ingredients like honey, aloe-vera, rose and walnut. For a complete natural alternative, choose this product.

Zesty body polishing kit

This is a body polishing gift kit specially designed to make one feel confident and bold to flaunt their skin. The products can be used to exfoliate, nourish, revive the skin. They have been handpicked to create an exceptional experience. The gift kit contains a body butter which revives and revitalizes the skin making it soft and supple. The body scrub will elevate your senses with its zesty aroma. If you are looking to give the body a much-needed shine, this set will do wonders.

At-home wellness care

This gift set includes hair treatment solution, body treatment solution, soap-free face cleanser and retexturizing soap. The hair treatment solution is an all-in-one hair treatment for all hair-related issues. The earthy scent of the oil has a calming, meditative effect that soothes frayed nerves, uplifts mood and aids in a good night's rest. The wellness box also contains a face cleanser that gently exfoliates for fresh, healthy and radiant skin. There is the Navaa pure vegetable soap that suits all skin types and refines skin texture. This one is for those who want to buy pure and natural products to rejuvenate the body.