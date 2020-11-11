Best beauty blenders for makeup

Easy to handle edgeless design

This beauty blender gives an airbrushed look that locks your makeup without the constant worry of creasing. It is the perfect size to fit into the palm of your hand and is soft when bouncing it on the face. It picks and holds quite a bit of product so that you don't have to constantly go in for more and provides a flawless, edge-less application to help you look your best, every day. Can be used with foundation, cream blush, primers, powders and other makeup products.

An eco-friendly choice

Made from non-latex foam to reduce allergies, this round ended sponge is great for blending your makeup to the T. Its Perfect egg shape with a pointed end helps in easy application of your product around the nose and eyes area. Wet your beauty sponge with water, squeeze out any excess, and bounce your makeup product across your face to cover any imperfections. This product is the perfect choice for anyone who invests in beauty products that makes conscious efforts to stay sustainable.

The pro tool for all users

A makeup expert's dream, this one is the best sponge applicator tool for powder, cream and liquid makeup you'll ever need. It grows about twice in size when wet and will fix just about any makeup mistake by blending it for the gods! Made from non-latex foam to reduce allergies, this one is washable, reusable, recyclable and will ensure that your clients have less to worry. Easy to clean, pick this one if you are looking for a sponge with minimum water retention that delivers maximum coverage.

A shape built for precise application

This dual-end blender is a great product perfect for wet and dry use. The blender turns bigger when wet and doesn't soak much product either. The top-end can be used to blend your cream, powder and liquid products while the flat end is perfect for contouring around the nose and cheek areas. Easy to clean and quick to dry, this one can be used with all kinds of cosmetics, foundation, BB cream, powder, concealer, isolation, liquid, etc. A great choice for makeup lovers that want to invest in a multifunctional tool perfect for application and touch-ups.