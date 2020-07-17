Best batteries to power your electronic devices

Batteries with extra performance

When it comes to batteries, this is a top brand. These multi-purpose alkaline batteries are ideal for powering everyday devices. They are available in AA, AAA, C, D and 9V sizes. They are supported by a technology that keeps unused batteries fresh and powered for up to 10 years in ambient storage. The nylon top closure of the battery helps in leakage prevention and could be the perfect for your use.

These are rechargeable

This 1,000 mAh battery claims to be better than their alkaline counterparts and is available in a 4-in-1 handy package. The battery can supply high currents and are quite efficient. They can be charged multiple times without losing their capacity. They support Quick Charge mechanism via any smart or quick charger. There is mercury here

which is considered hazardous. If you are looking for a battery that is environment friendly and does not add to e-waste, then this is the one for you.

Battery for high powered devices

The alkaline batteries are made using high-quality zinc alloy which protects them from deterioration, rust and corrosion. The anti-leak protection feature reduces the risk of leakage and gives the battery a longer life. It protects power for up to 10 years when unused and stored properly. They have a triple tough coating of nickel and iron that prevents oxidation and safeguards the outer layer, improving the overall performance. We recommend this battery because it lasts 15 times longer than an ordinary zinc battery.

For both high and low drain devices

These batteries from the in-house brand provide good performance to all kinds of devices and are made using Japanese technology. It has a Short Circuit Preventive Washer that prevents leakage and heat build-up. They are designed to provide reliable performance for both high and low drain devices. The pack of eight batteries come at an affordable price and has a shelf life of 10 years. If you are looking for an economical battery then these are for you.