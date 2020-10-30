Best basketball shoes which will help you dominate the court

Bring power to your steps

This pair is made of PVC material and is very shiny and it is perfect as it's very easy to keep and maintain that shine – all you need to do is wipe the dirt off with a clean water-soaked cloth. It comes with polka dot and graphic printing on its upper side. There is also a rubber sole for maximum performance and durability. Ace the basketball court with this stylish pair and the rubber sole will never let you lose grip.

Go faster, go stronger

These basketball-inspired shoes have a smooth leather-like upper with an airy mesh collar. And then there are iconic 3-Stripes which finish the look. The insoles are very comfortable as the EVA sock liner are perfect durability as well as comfort. And then there is the rubber cup sole which is perfect for better fit and grip. The shoes also have a round toe and the laces make it a complete product which will never allow it to fade out on a basketball court. Coming from the house of Adidas, this is one premium pair of shoes which you should own.

Leap to comfort

These free running shoes have been optimized to allow you to travel across multiple surfaces with a lot of ease. Also, the synthetic sole makes for a very comfortable fit. With laces and a closed toe, the fit is just perfect. It is extremely lightweight and the style is such that it is perfect for fitness-conscious people. If you are looking to be the star player in your team, this pair is perfect as it does not weigh too much which makes it usable in a lot of instances that aren’t limited to basketball.

Designed with perfection

This pair is one of the most consistent ones available in the market right now – it is made from synthetic materials that make for a supportive fit. The sole is made of rubber and the width is regular and the lace-up closure makes for perfect fit. The rubber sole will allow you to leap from a standing position. The heel type is flat which will allow it to dominate the basketball court.