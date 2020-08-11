Best bangles for women for that glitter

Add some bling

If bling is your thing, this is just the right addition to your jewellery box. A work of excellent craftsmanship, it showcases a delicate and exquisite design. For longevity, store them in an air-tight container and not in velvet boxes. It gives off a brilliant glow, making you the centre of attention in any setting. It pairs well with traditional Indian wear such as a saree or a lehenga choli. So if you are looking to invest in a great piece for a wedding, this is the choice to make.

Flaunt your pearls

Pearls are timeless. These gold plated, pearl studded karas will win you enough compliments and second looks. Effortlessly dangling from your bare wrists, they are a sight to behold. The lustrous shine adds to its appeal and gives it that stunning visual pull. The contemporary design makes it all the more alluring. It is a terrific choice of accessory to jazz up any outfit. Wear them with a salwar kameez or saree for an evening party and shine on.

Bright as a rainbow

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. These glossy glass bangles make for a fabulous accessory to pair with your beautiful outfits. It adds that ultimate final touch and heightens the overall look. They are like a many-splendored dream with their vibrant colours and a shiny exterior giving off a bright radiant vibe. Team it up with a designer salwar kurta or a dazzling saree and sit back and enjoy the attention coming your way. Throw in those long hoop earrings for that complete look. If you love colours, this multicoloured bangles set is a top choice.

As light as a feather

Crafted from the lightest of alloy metal, these bangles are absolutely fetching and easy to carry. The solid colours in rich design are an added bonus. They bring in that heft and provide a remarkable ease of wear. The array of colours adds to its rich splendour and shine. Be a mehendi function, or a wedding or an engagement party, you will find them handy. They are a perfect choice to adorn your delicate wrists with their gorgeous look. They also make for a beautiful gift. We suggest you go for these lightweight, gold-plated wonders.