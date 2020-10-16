Best bangles for women

Gold-plated Alloy

These are tastefully designed gold-plated bangles set, sparkling a sense of raw ethnicity from any traditional outfit and making it a treasured inclusion in every woman's jewellery collection. You can be the envy of every eye in the room at any event you attend with these bangles. The bangles are available in 2.4, 2.6 and 2.8 inch sizes. It is a set of four bangles which are exquisite and rare pieces of ornamentation. This bangle set is made of gold plated alloy and complements the entire outfit and elevates the look of any traditional attire. For a wedding or any festive occasion, the bangles are an ideal choice.

Corrosion resistant

These are one gram micro gold-plated bangles. They are anti-allergic, rust and corrosion resistant. There is no lead or nickel in the bangles, so it won’t irritate your skin. It is a classic fusion of exquisite craftsmanship and feminine elegance. The designs are crafted by traditional gold smith to have the same look of gold jewellery which is of export quality. The highest quality of ‘German Nano’ gold plating further ensures a long-lasting shine even when you wear it day in and day out. This product is meant for those women who are looking for a good pair of bangles for daily wear.

Studded with Zirconia crystals

These are designer and trendy bangles, perfect for all occasions. It's graceful designs complement any ethnic, western and Indo-western outfit. The bangles are studded with high quality Swiss Cubic Zirconia. One can get the Bollywood diva look by wearing these bangles. They are easy to wear and light in weigh. Team them up with a designer pair of earrings that will make you feel royal. This would be the ideal pick if you are looking for a quality set of bangles, great for all occasions and events.

Export quality

This is a traditional ethnic floral spiral designer broad bangle for girls and women. The bangles are export quality and have a high quality gold polish. They are made of copper alloy which ensures it is rust and corrosion resistant. There is no shisha in these bangles which means it is light in weight as well. It is a delicate designer bangle/kada suitable for all occasions – Office wear or daily use or wedding and anniversary celebration. It can also make for a perfect gifting option and all of this is available at a very reasonable price which will not punch a hole in your pocket.