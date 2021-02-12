Best bamboo brushes for your oral hygiene

Cheerful family

The Terrabrush - Happy Mouth Happy Earth Slim Bamboo Toothbrushes is made 100% of bamboo and comes in a pack of 4 with all the bristles colored differently so that your family never confuses with whose is which. They are durable & splinter free while also being completely vegan (and that means cruelty-free). They are 100% biodegradable so you won’t pollute the planet. They are made from Moso bamboo which is sustainably sourced.

Multi-Use

The BambooQuotient multi-use Eco-friendly Toothbrush is a product that is both biodegradable and recyclable. These brushes come in a pack of 5 which will last you for up to a year. The bristles are charcoal activated for a smooth brushing experience and super clean teeth. They are anti-bacterial and mold resistant, come with natural cardboard packaging and are completely vegan.

For Kids

The Mirakia Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrush is a brush that is made specifically for children. This is also made from bamboo that is fully biodegradable and is adorned with charcoal-infused bristles that help in brightening teeth while also not hurting the gums. Comes in a pack of 5 and the bristles are very soft as it is meant for kids. It is also suitable for older people. It is naturally anti-bacterial and mold resistant so you don’t need to keep it dry after brushing.

Double Duty

Zeco Premium Bamboo Toothbrush is very unique because while they are made from Bamboo and have charcoal infused bristles but they can also be used as compost once disposed of. They are soft bristle brushes for adults and come in a pack of 2. 100% biodegradable & BPA Free. Every single brush has a unique identifier logo like sun, moon, a star so that nobody in the family confuses with their brushes. It is not mold-resistant though and care should be taken while storing.