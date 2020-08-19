Best balms for chapped lips

Helps in lightening dark lips

A safe and secure solution, if you want to get rid of those darkened lips and want to look pretty with an even-toned pair. While the herbal constituents can help with de-pigmentation, the fruit contents in the lip balm can revitalise your lips, adding to its natural glow. The essential vitamins can smoothen the texture of your lips and make sure you have a flawless pout. Available in a compact pack, this lip balm can be your everyday companion that you can carry around in your purse or pockets. This one should be the choice for those seeking a lip balm with natural ingredients.

Tinge of sheen

Enriched with the goodness of jojoba oil and Vitamin E, both excellent moisturising agents, this balm helps keep your lips hydrated, soft and luscious. It has a creamy non-sticky texture, so apply generously for those gorgeous, kissable lips. Enriched with SPF-16, it also protects your lips from harmful UV rays. It has a tinge of sheen, but the most unique feature is its colour changing ability, attracting instant attention. Well this product is perfect if you are looking for a bit of sun protection from your lip balm.

Non-sticky formula

The light pink balm can be worn on any occasion and is meant for daily use. It has a delicious fruity smell of strawberry and is a perfect lip balm to use throughout the year. Being non-sticky also helps. Plus, its small, lightweight case makes it travel friendly. Investing in a good lip balm is really important and this here is a top quality brand. This product should appeal to those buyers who have a keen eye for the best thing. Purchase this balm and give your lips the pampering they deserve.

Premium Quality

The beautiful packaging and extremely aromatic smell wins you over at the first look. It uses super ingredients. This balm has fresh rose petals soaked in honey to protect your lips. The kokum butter helps regenerate and nourish skin while the organic beeswax deeply firms up the skin. The lip balm contains cocoa seed butter which makes the skin supple. It gently heals and hydrates the lips. It soothes dry lips and leaves them glossy. This one uses age-old Ayurvedic formulations and made with fresh, organic produce. It is handmade using traditional methods. If you want the best of Ayurveda in your lip balm, this here is the right choice.