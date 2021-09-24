Powerful engineering

This Geek Schoner A11 vacuum cleaner is engineered with powerful 1400W extremely cyclonic power that separates dust from air and maximizing air flow. It results in strong suction of finest and hardest dust particles. It is made from WHF technology that allows you to conveniently wash and dry the filter. You can go bagless as this cleaner comes with large 2L detachable dust container to capture dust and dirt. You can also experience hygienic disposal with just one press dust release. It is simple to use with just one on/off button. It also has adjustable suction powers that best suit your needs.

Low sound

This Lifelong Stormix vacuum cleaner has a 1200watt powerful motor which is highly efficient and has a noiseless operation with suction power of 150W. It operates on an ergonomic single on/off button for easy use and comes with a wheel for easy movement. The powerful suction technology draws in air, dirt, dust, pet air and other debris efficiently. The dust bag has the capacity of 1L. It also has an automatic cord winder which can be operated with a foot button and comes with 5 layers of filtration.

Easy to empty

This Osmon cleaner has a high power vacuum mechanism with multi stage filtration (MSF). It has a central HEPA purification system which ensures double filtration. It also has motor overheat protection which is easy to handle, has big wheels and a dust container full indicator. The quickflip service tool is perfect for cleaning homes and cars. It also flips down easily and reaches the toughest corners. Great for homes with a lot of corners.

Spins dust away

This vacuum cleaner by Black and Decker is equipped with a powerful 1400W motor and 18 KPA strong suction power that ensures long time operation. It has multi-cyclonic action that spins dust and debris away from the filter which maintains the suction power strong. It has a translucent canister design which makes the dust collection visible. The dustbowl also has a compact design with capacity of 2.5L and takes less storage space. This cleaner has a one touch quick empty feature which ensures dust canister cleaning large floors. It has different speeds which can be easily controlled. It is washable and has low maintenance filters.