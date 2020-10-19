Best badminton shorts for men

Moisture management

These shorts are crafted with specially treated fabric that absorbs moisture quickly. It is light and have better ventilation. The moisture management technologies keep you cool and dry. Made from polyester fabric, they give utmost comfort and free movement. These black shorts had a combination of red that runs at the top like making an arch. Steel grey and Mazarin blue with black arch are other two colour options. Team it up with a t-shirt and shoes for that perfect sporty look. Buy these shorts for a comfortable time while playing.

Breathable fabric

Made of 100 percent polyester knit structure gives this short a simple yet stylish look. It comes with wicking and cooling properties. The short has an elastic waistband and drawcord for comfortable adjustments. Also has side slip in pockets and full lines. The fabric is flexible, breathable and comfortable. Use them for an outdoor activity or just slip on for a casual stroll. For a nice pair of shorts at a value for money deal, this is the right pick.

Turbo dry technology

This navy blue short is crafted with turbo dry technology that allows excess body heat to escape efficiently thus keeping the body cool, dry and comfortable. It has special structure fibre with many micro spaces filled fibres that enable air to flow easily. Comes with temperature control which prevents perspiration from remaining next to the skin. It absorbs less and doesn’t become oversaturated during exercising, which allows it to dry faster. These shorts are available in three other colours. If you like to work out in the outdoors or in the gym, then this product for regular use is for you.

Stretchable material

These white shorts are made of 100 percent polyester micro plain fabric with mechanical stretch. It has an elasticated waistband and drawcord for adjustment according to your comfort. The short has a side slip in pockets to carry your phone or other light things when you are on the go. The short has mesh gussets where a triangular piece of fabric is inserted into a seam to reduce stress from tight-fitting shorts. It is light and skin friendly. Made with colours that resist wash and sun exposure. If you are looking for a pair that is just too good, then your search ends here.