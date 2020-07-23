Best badminton racquets to ace the sport

A strong grip

This lightweight racquet will let you hit shots and smashes with ease. The grip at the lower end prevents it from slipping from your palm once it sweats while playing. This sports equipment comes with a free full cover that prevents it from getting dirty and damaged. We recommend you to buy this badminton racquet as it is good for beginners. The weight, the durability and the price make them ideal for beginners. Also, this brand of racquet is known for its high quality and flexibility.

A widened string area

Looking for a badminton racquet with high strength then you should go for this one. This racquet is the latest product by a top sports goods manufacturing brand. It is from a signature series named after Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu. The shaft of this racquet is made from steel while the frame is made from aluminium alloy. It comes in black and green colour. This sports equipment is available with a free cover that has adjustable straps to give support. This lightweight racquet allows you to hit shots and high powered smashes with ease. It is ideal for seasoned players.

Multi-coloured racquet

If you are looking for a badminton racquet for children then you should opt for this multi-coloured one which is ideal for those below 10 years. The colourful product should appeal to children. It has an excellent grip. The body is strong since it is made of steel. This pack of two badminton racquets and one cover is worth buying as it is pocket friendly and could be a great gift.

It’s playtime

This racquet made of graphite is mostly for professionals and is great for sharper smashes. It also allows you to enjoy the precise drop shot and perfect the net play. The light body and head lets you move the racquet swiftly without feeling any strain on your arms. It has great control and flexibility. If you are looking for the best performance and durability, this should be the choice.