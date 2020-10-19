Best baby creams for your little one

Goodness of olive oil

This baby cream is specially formulated to protect your little one's chapped cheeks, tender nose, and rubbed elbows. Olive Oil, enriched with Vitamin E, nourishes, protects and softens skin and prevents chafing.The key ingredients work to moisturise along with preserving the natural softness of your baby's skin. Country Mallow, an antioxidant, has nourishing properties and protects baby's skin from germs. It has been enriched with natural emollients to help maintain skin's moisture balance. This baby cream also offers protection against irritating wetness and windburn. Free from parabens, it is safe for use and clinically tested with a proven track record. For parents who need herbal baby cream, this here is a reliable option.

With rich emollients

This baby cream contains active natural colloidal oats formula and rich emollients that soothe dry, irritable skin. It’s clinically proven to moisturise for 24 hours and soothe dry skin. This formula absorbs quickly and is gentle enough for newborn’s delicate skin. It’s hypoallergenic and fragrance free. This cream helps restore skin's normal pH balance and aids in the maintenance of skin's moisture barrier. The cream is an easy choice for parents who want to buy a baby cream that acts as a top moisturizer.

Treats dryness

This cream can be conveniently applied on the baby’s whole body and cures irritation due to dry skin. The pH value of 5.5 of this baby cream is clinically proven to promote the development of skin's acid mantle which protects the skin from entry of harmful bacteria and prevents moisture loss. To prevent chaffing of high stress areas like knees, elbows, hands and legs. This cream is also perfect for babies prone to very dry or flaky skin. The water in oil emulsion with 42% lipids from a moisturising film without interfering with the skin's breathing process. It lends an extra creamy softness for that great touch. This should be your choice for the extra softness in the baby’s skin.

Replenishes skin

A baby's skin is 3 times thinner than an adult's skin and hence loses moisture very fast. We understand a baby's delicate skin needs extra moisture to protect it from dryness, so it stays baby soft always. This baby milk plus rice cream is enriched with natural milk extracts and vitamin E with double nourishment to help replenish moisture to leave skin feeling baby soft. Its fast absorbing formula contains rich emollients and added moisturisers which help to give skin an immediate moisture boost. It helps reduce dryness, roughness and flaking of the baby’s delicate skin.A top quality product from a top brand, this is definitely a must-buy for the gentle care of your child. Give them the very best.