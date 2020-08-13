Best ayurvedic shampoos for regular use

Enriched with 9 full bringharaj extracts

This shampoo has ayurvedic herbs in it to reduce hair fall and strengthen hair follicles. Indulekha Bringha Shampoo contains Bringharaj that is rich in antioxidants and minerals that reduces hair fall and helps in growth of new hair. Shikakai is rich in micronutrients, known for cleansing and antifungal properties adding shine to hair. Amla is a rich source of vitamin C and rosemary oil for promoting thick hair. Overall this shampoo is loaded with goodness that will definitely help with hair fall.

With the natural sap of margosa

If you are facing dandruff issues, Biotique Bio Neem Margosa Anti Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner will help you with it. This shampoo has a refreshing formula with the sap of margosa and euphorbia trees to control dandruff. It eliminates the dryness, flaking and itchiness due to dandruff. It has a balanced pH to make it eligible for everyday use leaving hair fresh, lustrous and full of natural body. The reetha effectively cleanses your hair and is suitable for all hair types.

Repairs the damaged dry hair

This shampoo of amla that effectively works to repair damaged dry and frizzy hair. It is the powerhouse of vitamin C, antioxidants, tannins and phytonutrients. It strengthens your hair from roots preventing grey hair, softening strands and improves scalp health. The oils in Mamaearth BhringAmla Shampoo penetrate deep within the roots and stimulate the hair follicles thus leading to hair growth. It is made with natural ingredients and free from sulphate and parabens. It is dermatologically tested and suitable for all hair types.

Suitable for all types of hair treated and non-treated

Bella Vita Organic shampoo is a power pack of natural ingredients that work on anti frizz and volumizing. It seals the moisture into your hair keeping them conditioned, preventing breakage and nourishment and strengthens them. It detoxifies your scalp from dandruff, stimulates and unclogs the damaged hair follicles for re-growth. Suitable for all hair kinds, it is the ideal choice for color-treated, chemically-processed, heat-damaged, or sun-exposed hair.