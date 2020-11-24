Best automatic flossers for sparkling white teeth

For easy, professional cleaning

Designed to make flossing fast and fun, you can thoroughly clean your entire mouth in just 60 seconds. Using microdroplets of air and water, it delivers powerful bursts while staying gentle on teeth and gums. A standout feature is that you can fill the reservoir with mouthwash for ultimate freshness and the best antimicrobial benefits. Boasting impressive battery life, you can use the flosser for up to 14 days on a single charge. Apart from the sleek main unit, the box includes two high-performance nozzles and a handy charging dock.

If you’re looking for an effective and easy way to keep cavities and plaque at bay, we recommend investing in this air flosser.

Ideal for the whole family

Featuring a flow rate of 200ml per minute and adjustable pressure settings, you can safely use this flosser for children and adults. While the detachable jet tips make it perfect for the whole family to share, we love that this device comes with four tips in the box. Boasting an impressive battery life, recharging this gadget is as easy as plugging in the included USB cable. The large water tank means that you won’t need to refill it frequently and the detachable design makes cleaning it, effortless.

If you’re looking for a great flosser to take care of your family’s oral hygiene, you can’t go wrong buying this one.

Great for travel

Featuring a cordless and lightweight design, this flosser makes an ideal travel companion. This flosser comes with an ample 300ml water tank and uses an advanced anti-leak system so you can use it even when you’re in the shower. With a convenient two-minute timer, you’ll always manage to floss thoroughly. Depending on your teeth sensitivity, you can choose from three pressure settings at the press of a button. This portable oral irrigator can pulsate up to 1700 times a minute helping you improve blood circulation to the gums as it cleans between the teeth.

If you’re looking for a travel-friendly flosser that’s worth the cost, then this one’s for you.

Best table-top water flosser

Ready to use straight out of the box with six multi-functional tips, this water flosser is a great way to keep your teeth healthy. While the water pipe expands to up to 100cm, the sleek handle is lightweight and convenient to use. Featuring a simple rotary dial and a power button, people of all ages will find it easy to use. The ten adjustable settings, 110psi of pressure, and rotary nozzles give you maximum control to clean areas your toothbrush can’t reach. Helping you save electricity, it automatically shuts off after two minutes. If you’re looking for a powerful table-top flosser that offers great flexibility, you should buy this one.