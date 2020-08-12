Best Aloe Vera Gels to Keep Your Skin Fresh and Soft

Obtained from organic grown aloe plant

If you hate having sticky and oily moisturizers, try this aloe vera gel and you won/t be disappointed.Vitro Pure Aloe Vera Gel is light silky in texture and non sticky, moisturizes your skin without making it greasy, leaving your skin soft, fresh and young looking. It heals rough, cracked and irritated skin and treats sunburn. Acts as anti aging and reduces wrinkles and fine lines. It is paraben free and exhibits quick absorption. It contains antioxidants including beta carotene, Vitamin C and E that helps to improve the skin's natural firmness and keep the skin hydrated. Obtained from organically grown Aloe barbadensis miller plants juice.

Highly hydrating, best for dry skin type

The Aloe Vera Gel from Urban Botanics is made from organic Aloe Vera plants which helps in retaining moisture of the skin and keeping it soft and smooth. It has cooling properties and hence can be applied on sunburns.This Aloe Vera gel is chemical free. It can be applied on the red skin caused due to dryness. It’s suitable for all weather and all skin types especially for dry skin owing to its super hydrating capacity. Can be used as hand sanitizer thus makes a win-win situation and a must buy product.

Safest one to use

Mamaearth’s aloe vera gel is dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin and hair types. It is completely free from Sulfates, Parabens, SLS, Petroleum, Artificial Preservatives & Colors that may cause hormonal changes in the body. The antibacterial and cooling agents in the Aloe Vera gel keeps the scalp healthy and soothes itchiness, irritation caused by rashes, shaving, or sunburn. The vitamin E present in it nourishes the scalp and makes hair strong & shiny. So if you are looking out for an aloe vera gel which can enrich your skin as well as hair care routine, this one is a must buy for you.

Dry to oily, for all skin types

If you are facing acne problems and need a good aloe vera gel to soothe the inflammation, Indus Valley Bio Organic Non-Toxic Aloe Vera Gel, can be your anytime go to product when it comes to your skin care. Along with 100% natural aloe vera gel, it also contains rose water that enhances the goodness that it brings to your skin. It prevents allergies and reduces visible pores from acne by firming up your skin. It is lightweight and has a non greasy impact. It helps to maintain pH of your skin and reduces the dark circles, making your skin clean, soft and glowing. It reduces hair loss and stimulates healthy hair buildup adding intense shine to hair making them silky soft and smooth.