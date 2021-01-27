Best all-in-one laser printers for your office

Combining many devices' functionality, all-in-one printers can help you increase productivity and help your business grow. With features like speedy printing, superior resolution and remarkable cost reductions, choosing one that's best for your business can be an uphill task. Taking into account different requirements and budgets, we've come up with a list of the top four multifunction laser printers you should consider.

Best for high-resolution monochrome prints [Quick start]

Brought to you by a respected brand, this all-in-one comes with a promise of quality. Supporting commonly-used paper sizes, including A4, A5 and legal*1, it makes most projects effortless. The touch panel located on the front is easy to operate and has dedicated buttons for frequently performed tasks. Scanning and copying in seconds, you can print up to 23 black and white pages per minute, in an impressive 1200 x 1200dpi resolution. You won't have to waste time waiting for the printer to heat up as this fantastic device is ready for action in just six seconds after powering on.

For an excellent monochrome printer from a reliable brand, pick this one.

Convenient, power-efficient option [Wireless]

Featuring a compact design and sleek looks, this printer is ideal for offices with limited space. Supporting wireless printing, it gives you the freedom to print from any wireless device, including smartphones and tablets. A feature we love is that you can print wirelessly as it creates its own wireless signal even if you have network issues. You won't have to worry about running out of paper mid-print as its feeder tray can hold up to 150 sheets at a time. This device is power efficient, comes with an auto-off feature and delivers economical prints.

If you're looking for a multifunction printer that helps you save money in the long run, this one's for you.

Speedy, high-performance [Duplex printing]

Capable of continuous printing at 34ppm, this printer meets the needs of large busy offices. With a fine print resolution of 2400x600dpi, you'll always get crisp and clear text and images. This model comes with a 250 sheet paper tray and automatic double-sided printing at 16 prints per minute that works out to about 33p per page. That's incredible value for money. A feature we appreciate is that you can enlarge a document up to 400% while copying using this device. Its unique 2-in1 copy function helps you save paper while printing two or more documents on a single page. You can now get fast and reliable prints at a low cost with this fantastic all-in-one printer.

Best printer for home offices [Budget pick]

You'll be amazed as to how much you can achieve with this multifunction printer. Features like its space-saving design, speedy prints and quiet operation make this machine the perfect all-in-one for home offices. Its convenient design makes it completely accessible from the front, so you'll have no trouble fitting it on a shelf or desk. Effortlessly attaching via the included USB cable to your computer, we find this device extremely user friendly and easy to set up. Apart from superior quality prints, this versatile device also gives you consistently sharp and detailed scans.

To increase your productivity and efficiency while working from home, we recommend buying this printer.