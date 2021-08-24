LED display

This air fryer has 8 presets on the cooking menu and is a size of 12 ltr. It reduces fat by 80% compared to traditional frying, oil free or a few drops of oil. The food becomes perfectly crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. This air fryer has a novel design with LED digital display and touch control for free adjustable temperature and time. It uses 360 ° air circulation technology for fast cooking in less time. This air fryer also has automatic shutoff and overheat protection based on the temperature. Varada Max XL 12 Litre Large Capacity Air Fryer 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer Toaster dehydrator for Oil-Less Air Frying Cooking, with Dried Fruit Function, Large LED Digital Touch Screen , and Overheat Protection comes with 9 accessories and a 1 year warranty with lifetime support.

All in one

In this airfryer you can fry, grill, roast, bake and more. The frying basket has the capacity of 2.0 litres. The temperature of this airfryer ranges from 80 to 200 Degree Celsius with a timer upto 30 mins. It has a smoke vent for absorbing unwanted odour and smoke. It comes with 1200 watts power and has a compact, innovative design which requires less space to accommodate in your kitchen. It has a removable frying basket and grill is easy to clean and maintain. Prestige Electric Air Fryer PAF 6.0 comes with a warranty of 1 year.

Compact design

This air fryer helps in cooking with almost zero oil. It has innovative rapid air heat circulation technology which helps in frying a wide variety of food with almost no oil. This air fryer has the capacity of 1.8 litres. It has a sleek and compact design which saves space in your kitchen. This air fryer has an automatic shutdown function which lets you know when your food is ready. Wonderchef Air Fryer Crimson Edge, Compact, with Auto-Shut Off, Non-Stick Frying Basket, Timer and Temperature Control Function, 1000W, (Red) comes with a reliable warranty of 2 years.

Rapid fryer

This air fryer is a revolutionary rapid fryer which uses no oil and fries food rapidly. It also helps in cutting calories upto 75-80%. The Vapor Steam System ensures crispy frying of food. It also has a cool touch handle. This air fryer has the capacity of 2.8 litres and functions on the power of 1300. Glen 2.8 L Rapid Fryer 3041 with 1300 Watt Adjustable Timer (Black) has a warranty of 2 years. You can almost fry, bake and grill a variety of dishes conveniently using minimal or no oil.