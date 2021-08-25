Smart Air technology

Inalsa Air Fryer 2.3 L Crispy Fry-1200W cooks food using rapid air technology that utilizes 85% less oil than traditional frying methods. This fryer is enabled with fast heating and adjustable temperature control that saves cooking time. It comes with a non-stick coated 1.8L basket that can be detached by pressing the quick release button. The timer and temperature can be adjusted according to cooking needs by rotating the intelligent knob thus expanding the variety of dishes that can be prepared using this fryer. A 2 year warranty is also offered on this air fryer.

Havells Prolife Digi 1230-Watt Air Fryer is a digitally operated 4L air fryer that includes a main unit with pan, 2.5L aluminium non-stick coated food basket, an instruction manual and recipe book. The time settings have a 60 minute timer with auto shut off and quick cooking with 12 minutes of frying while temperature can be adjusted from 80-200 degree celsius. Hot air cooking uses 85 $ less oil than traditional methods and can be used for multi functions such as frying,baking,roasting,grilling and reheating food.

SOLARA Xtra Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen has a 5.5L cooking basket customized for Indian cuisine that cooks food by rapid 360 air circulation using upto 85% less oil than traditional methods without losing the delicious tastes and crispy textures. The fryer has a built-in touch screen menu which contains 6 cooking presets along with a 30 minute timer and temperature adjustments from 180-400 degree fahrenheit in increments of 10 units. The detachable cooking basket has a cool touch handle and features non-stick coating that is easy to maintain and dishwasher safe.

Philips Daily Collection HD9218 Air Fryer is designed with rapid air technology that not only fries but also grills, bakes and even roasts food. Its integrated timer can pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes and the auto-off function includes a sound indicator.The temperature controls can be adjusted according to the requirement upto 390 degree fahrenheit. A healthier version of food can be prepared using this fryer as it results into 90% less fat food. A two year warranty is also offered on this air fryer.