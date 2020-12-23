Best AI LED bulbs to brighten up your surroundings

Smart LED bulb

Syska brings this 7-Watt Smart LED Bulb Compatible with Amazon Alexa with B-22 Pin type socket. The Syska smart bulb connects to your Wi-Fi and lets you control every aspect of your lighting from your smartphone or tablet. This helps you with setting the light of your home as you want, from wherever you are. For example, if you forget to switch off some lights while rushing to work, you can even do so from your office via your mobile device. What's more, you can even switch on some lights (maybe those in the passage or porch) as you get closer to home from your vehicle. Work hard, party harder – the adage perfectly fits here! With a single Syska LED smart bulb, you can choose from 3 million shades! Simply download the Syska Smart Home App, and move from violet to green to mauve while going indigo.

Wifi LED bulb

EcoEarth has a Neo Smart WiFi Led Bulb with 16 Million Color Changing options. The light bulb works with Alexa, Google Assistant and doesn’t need a hub. Smart WiFi Bulb is an easy, affordable way to add colorful, smart lighting to your home, featuring 16 million colors and thousands of whites. Connect multiple bulbs in an APP without hub and enjoy smart light in every room. smart bulb works perfectly well with any Wi-Fi router without a need for a separate hub or paid subscription service. Your existing Wi-Fi is enough (2.4 GHz only). You can set up schedules and the smart wifi led light bulb can work with your daily routines flawlessly, so you'll never come to a dark home. You can also create a group for all or several of your smart light bulbs and control them with a voice command.

LED bulb

This is a LED bulb with speakers by VOZC. The 2 in 1 design makes the LED colourful light bulb dance with the music. Your double choice as a light bulb and a speaker with universal standard e27 base. Equipped with a colourful rgb colour system, 13 colours can be chosen as you wish. You can use it as a LED light bulb. This multi-colour bulb base on e27 adapter, replacing 50w incandescent bulb with a 6w one, you save 85% on your electricity bill. It has a clear, loud and immersive sound with 360-degree coverage. The wireless range up to 33 feet with bluetooth 3. 0 is amazing. Can be easily connected to Bluetooth. No password required.

LED music bulb

DIGITRENDS brings Light Whites LED Music Light Bulb with B22 led Light Bulb with a bluetooth speaker, RGB self changing colour lamp. It has a built-in audio speaker and is great for your bedroom, living room and for party decorations too. It comes with multifunctional features because you can use it as a bluetooth speaker or light bulb. The size of the bulb set is big. The unique feature of this speaker is it comes with a built-in memory function that maintains the last color or the program mode. With the help of IR Wireless controller, the distance covered is approximately 10 meters. It is suitable for home music, family parties, gyms, and even as a gift.