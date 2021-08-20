Best overall fitness tracker

Attractive, durable and comfortable, this activity tracker is ideal for daily use. It sports a bright AMOLED screen that you can customise with faces as per your preference. The easy to navigate menu makes it suitable for people of all ages. You won't have to worry about the battery life as you can use it for up to two weeks on a single charge. Its other stellar features include magnetic charging, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring and 12 pre-set workout modes.

If you're looking for an excellent activity tracker that's loaded with fantastic features, pick this one.

Take control of your life

This activity tracker is sleek and is a great unisex option for fitness enthusiasts. A feature we love is that it displays messaging notifications on its face so you can continue exercising without having to check your phone when it buzzes. Apart from counting steps, it also comes with a calorie tracker, phone finder, vibrating alarm, and a 10-day battery life. Available at a low price point, we find it offers fantastic value.

Perfect for those on a budget, you can't go wrong buying this trendy activity tracker.

For work and play

It comes with two straps - a stylish vanilla-coloured one that's perfect for formal events and a robust, sporty strap for when you're exercising. Thanks to its inbuilt SpO2 and real-time heart rate monitor, you'll always be able to optimise your workout. Water-resistant to up to 50m, you can wear it while swimming or in the rain without worrying about water damage. What's more, it's ideal for selfies, as you can use it as a remote to control your phone's camera.

For a capable and versatile activity tracking band, choose this one.

Stylish and reliable option

From a respected smart device brand and crafted from high-quality materials, you won't have to doubt this tracker's reliability. It sports a dual coloured band that complements your sporty style. Designed to be dust, dirt and water-resistant, you can use it without worry anywhere you go. A key feature is the sleep tracker that accurately monitors how deeply you sleep and suggests how you can rest better. It also comes with 13 exercise modes so that you can monitor your workouts with minimum effort.

If you're looking for an accurate tracker you can depend on, this one's for you.