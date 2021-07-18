Role-playing action

Skyrim-Switch is an open-world adventure from Bethesda Game Studios where you can virtually be anyone and do anything, it allows you to go anywhere at home and on the go. The latest features include motion controls, gear based on The Legend of Zelda series, and amiibo compatibility. Dragons, long lost to the passages of the Elder Scrolls, have returned and the future of Skyrim hangs in the balance. As Dragonborn, the prophesized hero born with the power of The Voice, you are the only one who can stand against them. Live another life, in another world from battling ancient dragons, exploring rugged mountains, building a home, or mastering hundreds of weapons, spells, and abilities.

Breaking boundaries

Step into a world of discovery, exploration, and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series. Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule in this stunning Open-Air Adventure. Now on Nintendo Switch, your journey is freer and more open than ever. Go to the Shrines which offer hundreds of clever challenges for you to enjoy the game

Monsters and myths

In the Witcher-3 The Complete Edition you are a mercenary monster slayer. At your disposal is every tool of the trade: razor-sharp swords, lethal mixtures, stealthy crossbows, and powerful combat magic. Followed by an unparalleled novel-like story spanning over 150 hours. The Complete Edition contains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including two massive story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. It's the perfect opportunity to enter this world for the first time or relive the adventure — on the go!

Old classic

Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection includes the most loved parts of the Assassin Creed Series Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag with all its single-player DLCs on the game card and Assassin’s Creed Rogue digital download. Enhanced Features for the Nintendo Switch system. In Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag becomes the most feared pirate in the Caribbean - Becoming Edward Kenway An award-winning naval experience - Command your ship, the Jackdaw, and strike fear in all who see her. In Assassin's Creed Rogue Slowly descends into darkness - witness Shay's transformation from an adventurous assassin to a grim and committed Templar hunting down his former brothers.