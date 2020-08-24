Best action figures for the kids

Fun-filled adventure

This Deadpool action figure stands at 4 inches and features the Marvel character coming right out of the pages of a comic book. Deadpool is known for his wisecracks and talking to the readers by breaking the fourth wall. The hand-painted collectible remarkably captures the character’s spirit and essence from every angle. It has a beautiful window display packaging and is perfect for fans to collect and for gift purposes. The quality is quite good and the details are clear. That and more makes it a must buy for Deadpool fans.

Brings the Avengers home

Children will love the figures in this collectible pack containing action figures that have been around for decades. The set contains Hulk, Thanos, Iron man, Spider man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Rocket Raccoon, Thor, Black Panther among other Avengers. This is a pack of 7 action figures. The full line of popular figures from iconic classics to contemporary heroes and villains is made with great attention to detail and is also available in different sizes and scales. If you are looking for Marvel action figures that are perfect for children, then buy this set.

For your love of the game

This Mahendra Singh Dhoni action figure is a perfect collectible for those who want to recreate the best of his winning moments for the IPL team Chennai Super Kings. This is an officially licensed action figure and is made from strong PVC materials. It has been made keeping the finest of details in mind - right down to the player’s likeness and detailing on the clothing. Also, you can interchange the hands for different posing styles and attach batting pads for when you need to recreate batting strokes. Yes, you can opt for Dhoni’s helicopter shot too. For those cricket fans, this one is just unmissable.

For a dose of Potter mania

This Harry Potter action figure is perfect for the fans of the child wizard. The material is of good quality and the price is attractive too. The action figure shows him in his childhood years. There is great resemblance with JK Rowling’s immortal character complete with his signature round glasses. Potter also carries his broom around in this toy. It is an attractive and compact toy that can be placed on your workdesk or displayed at home. This is a top drawer buy for anyone who is in the search for an action figure that is durable and attractive.