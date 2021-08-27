Great quality

McFarlane Superman Action Figure looks great and the size is just right for a showcase. The action figure comes with a stand with which you can make it stand the way you want. The quality is great and is painted well. Superman, being one of the most popular action figures, will even make a great gift. Superman’s accessories include a piece of bent steel and a bonus pair of alternate fists.

Sleek figure

DC Collectibles Batman The Animated Series is unique as we do not see too many Cat Woman figures available that actually look so nice. The figure is based on the designs from the hit New Batman Adventures and Batman- The Animated Series. The action figure is very detailed and comes with several accessories to decorate it differently each time. This will look very stylish if put up in the showcase.

Batman villain

DC Collectibles The New Batman Adventures Riddler Action Figure is a bright green figure of Riddler that is a very unique showpiece. This figure comes with colourful attachments with which you can style it the way you want. The quality of this product is great and will definitely brighten up your collection. This figure is inspired from the classic animated series.

Hand painted

No matter how much we choose the popular superheroes, you are sure to love Schleich Green Lantern Figure. Hand painted, highly detailed and made of high quality plastic, this action figure is a great choice. This will work as a great collection in your showpiece or as a gift.