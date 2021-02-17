Best acoustic drum sets to help you set your tune

Wine Red

The Kadence acoustic drum set comes in a wine red color and the dimensions of its different components are as follows – Floor Tom – 16” x 16”, Toms – 12” x 10” and 13” x 11”, Bass Drum – 22” x 16”, Snare Drum – 14” x 14”. The whole set includes hardware as well as cymbals. The whole product weighs 18 kgs. The model number of this acoustic drum set is – KAD-DRUM-WR. This drum is made in China and is from the house of one of the most well-known musical instrument producers there is!

5 Piece Kit

The Arctic Cronos 5 piece complete Acoustic Drum Kit/Drumset with drumsticks, cymbals and throne has Nickel hardware and is also available in the following color and model variants – COSMOS Drum Kit Black, COSMOS Drum Kit Blue, COSMOS Drum Kit Wine Red, Cronos Drum Kit Black and Cronos Drum Kit Wine Red. This kit comes fully equipped and also comes with all the accessories. It has a unique shell composition that provides clear and focused toms, fat dense floor tom, bass drum with punch and boom!

Extremely durable

The Havana Imported Acoustic Drum Set is available in two other colors except for wine red – black and blue. The different dimensions for each product are as follows – Floor Tom – 16” x 16”, Toms – 12” x 10” and 13” x 11”, Bass Drum – 22” x 16”. This acoustic drum set also includes all hardware as well as cymbals. This drum kit is made of extremely durable and high-quality PVC material, which ensures that even young players can use it well!

9 ply shell

The JUAREZ Obra Complete Full-Size 5-Piece Adult Acoustic Drum Set includes the throne, cymbal, pedal as well as drumsticks. It is available in the following colors as well – red, blue, wine and silver. It has a 9 ply poplar shell which helps create a vibrant acoustic experience and also ensures that the kit is able to endure long hours of practice and performance. Its high-quality adjustable hardware ensures the highest of performances always, and its easy-to-understand instructions ensure that even a beginner is able to enjoy its feel!