Best accessories for eggs at Home

Plastic carry holder

The Dhiya Fashions and Supplies Portable Plastic Egg Carry Holder and Carrier provides storage for upto 12 eggs and comes in the colour red. It helps to protect eggs from fractures as well as bursts when being carried. It also helps to keep your refrigerator well organised and is extremely lightweight, making it easy to carry around. Its construction is made up of durable plastic which ensures there is no breakage. This portabe plastic egg carrier is an ideal option if you’re looking to carry eggs somewhere, without worry about them breaking!

Combo Set

The Vessel Crew Combo Set of 2 Stainless Steel Egg Whisk and Potato Masher is ideal for daily use and is made of premium quality steel which ensures durability and comfort during use. This egg whisk can be used to whip up omlettes, cakes and the like and the additional bonus of the potato masher allows you to make creamy and yummy potato mash to go along with your eggs! It helps to quicken your egg whisking process and is extremely easy to use, so anyone can give a go!

Double layered storage

The SHRBI Portable Double Layer Airtight Egg Storage Box is made of plastic and can be multicoloured. The diameter of the egg holes is – 4.9 x 3.8 and the case size is somwhere around – 23 x 15.9 x 10.5 cms. This airtight egg storage box can be kept inside the fridge as well as outside, depending on your preference and where you’d like to store your eggs for easy access. Using this storage box helps to not just keep your fridge well organised, but also ensure that the eggs last longer and are protected from unforseen cracks and bursts!

Handy to use

The Decorcrafts 2-in-1 Plastic and Stainless Steel Wired Egg Slicer is extremely easy to use if you are looking to make some even and quick egg slices. It is extremely handy to use and acts as a boon when you’re in a hurry. Also, even if you’re not in a hurry and just want to make your dish look pretty with some well cut round egg slices, it aids in that too! Use this egg slicer to get some pretty and even egg slicers whenever!