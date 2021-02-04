Best 8-inches car underseat subwoofer

Slim profile

A 8 inch underseat subwoofer having a power output peak : 250 watts RMS : 125 watts. It has the efficient CLASS-D technology amplifier that realizes low power consumption. It has a soft start turn on, high level speaker input and much deeper bass than the one provided by other speakers in the market. So, if you are a bass lover, JBL BassPro SL Under-Seat Subwoofer System is the one for you.

High power tune-up subwoofer

A subwoofer made of berglass reinforced ABS having a compact built of 340mm x 91mm x 225mm making it small in size and easy to be installed. It is equipped with a digital amplifier with high power output of 160 watts and RMS 320 watts maximum. The subwoofer has an aluminium compound core that is highly durable and perfectly matching power tune-up. If you are looking for a subwoofer for a small space, Blaupunkt XLF8A Compact Underseat Subwoofer is the one for you.

Vibrating bass effect

It is said that the best things look very simple and this subwoofer is a perfect example for it. This subwoofer does not give you just the deep thumping bass but also the vibrating effect which makes listening to the music even more exciting. Made with high-quality materials, It has a 70 watt RMS 4 ohm 100Hz amplifier with overload protection. If you are looking for a subwoofer to spice up the music for you during long drives, YOKOMA 8" Subwoofer Box is the one.

Remote control system

If you are looking for a subwoofer that won’t take up much space, add bass to the music and won’t make a lot of wire clutter, this subwoofer is the best buy for you. It has a low profile compact sub enclosure that will easily fit under the car seat, boot or other tight space. The in built amplifier makes the installation easy and clutter free when combined with remote control bass enhances the music experience by multiple folds. Zoook Moto69 MonsterX1 240-Watts RMS Subwoofer is made of high quality and great investment if you are looking for a long lasting product.