Best 64GB CompactFlash cards

Quality storage that your wallet will love

From the pioneers of CompactFlash technology, you won’t need to think twice when considering this card. Built to perform under pressure, you won’t have to worry about catching fast action shots and high-quality video when using this CompactFlash card. With write speed support of up to 85MB/s (567X), you can make the most of the burst and HD mode on your camera. A feature that we really appreciate is that this robust card also features a silicone coating that keeps it protected from shocks, vibrations and accidental drops.

If you’re looking for a fantastic CompactFlash card that won’t burn a hole in your pocket, your search ends here.

For quality you can trust

Whether you’re using a DSLR, HD camcorder, or 3D camera, you can capture high-quality images and long 1080p full-HD, 3D, and 4K video, effortlessly. With data transfer speeds of up to 160MB/s, this card lets you spend more time shooting and less in post-processing. With impressive VPG-65 support, you can record professional video at high frame rates with no dropped frames. As a bonus, this card also comes with downloadable image rescue software that makes recovery of most photos and select video files a breeze.

For exceptional video and performance you can trust, we highly recommend buying this CompactFlash card.

Dependable long-life storage solution

Featuring a solid-state drive inside, you can have peace of mind knowing that this CompactFlash card uses the most stable and reliable form of storage. Whether recording HD-quality video or RAW images, you won’t experience any lag with this card. Tested to last over 5,00,000 cycles, this durable card guarantees you many years of hassle-free use. The UDMA Mode 7 technology in this device dramatically increase the card-to-computer transfer rates so you won’t have to spend many hours waiting for your video and images to transfer.

If you’re looking for a reliable CompactFlash card that helps you make better use of your time, you can’t go wrong choosing this product.

Best for professional use

Designed to meet the speed and performance needs of serious professional photographers, this card won’t let you down. You can use this card for more than just your DSLR as it is compatible with any device with a CompactFlash slot. With ample storage in a convenient card that fits in your palm, you won’t have to worry about running out of space even during extended shoots. The 1000X rating means that you can record, playback media and transfer data extremely fast at up to 150MB/s.

If your work requires an exceptional CompactFlash card that can keep up with your most demanding shoot schedules, this one’s a perfect choice.