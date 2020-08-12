Best 100ml Face Washes for everyday use

Delight of roses and milk

Do you have sensitive skin? Nivea face wash is perfect for sensitive skin type owing to its goodness of milk and rosewater. The milk cleanses your skin gently while the rose water has the power to soothe your skin making it soft, smooth and healthy. The fragrance of roses in it keeps your mood fresh always. It is mild on your skin and helps in fading marks. Contains very minute pink scrub pearls to cleanse your face nicely without upbraiding it. Can be used for all skin types.

Volcanic Red Clay goodness properties

This face wash is rich in minerals due to volcanic red clay content that removes dead cells layer from the skin giving it a supple toned look. The aloe vera extract soothes, moisturizes and increases hydration levels of your skin fighting against the fine line and sagging giving you a younger and fresher look. It evens out pigmentation and brightens your skin. Vitamins B5 and E work to boost moisture retention, fade scars, and banish free radicals that harm your skin. WOW Skin Science - Amazon Rainforest Collection - Mineral Face Wash with Red Volcanic Clay, is suitable for all skin types and is free from parabens, sulphate, silicones & color. If you face pigmentation and scaring problems, this is a perfect buy for you.

Magic of neem and turmeric

Himalaya Herbals Purifying Neem Face Wash, has a herbal formula that removes excess oil and impurities from your face giving it a clean and fresh look. It is a blend of neem and turmeric which prevents future acne and pimple breakouts. The neem oil relieves itching and irritation. It has antimicrobial properties to treat wounds, prevent infection and keeps acne causing bacteria at bay. The turmeric has antiseptic properties that fades blemishes, evens out skin tone by reducing pigmentation and restores natural glow to your skin. It is a perfect buy for people suffering from pimple and acne problems, it will cleanse your face leaving it clear, soft and smooth.

Burst of fruity freshness

This face wash has fruit antioxidants and the small exfoliating beads in it just adheres to the daily scrubbing needs and cleanses your skin deeply. Its gel consistency creates foam quickly and washes away all the impurities and dirt. It removes excess oil and keeps the skin oil free. It cools down your skin during wash. It has a gel texture & sweet strawberry fragrance. Lakme Blush & Glow Gel Face Wash, Strawberry Blast is a must-have in your daily care if you have dull and tired skin with an active routine.