Blunt pounding blade

Bosch presents its best quality mixer grinder that has a uniquely designed blunt pounding blade with thick edges that replicates pounding effect on dry ingredients. It gives an authentic texture and taste to your ingredients. It has complete hands free operations with unique lid-locks and strong suction feet it makes the mixer grinder strong and stable. The blades are made from high quality stainless steel that can be used for any dry, wet and chutneys. The chrome finish gives an elegant look to the mixer grinder which enhances and complements the overall look of the kitchen. Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder (Black) has 30 min motor rating and has ergonomically designed jar handles for easy operations.

Heavy duty

This mixer grinder set has power turbo motor which is made from heavy duty copper motor which ensures the strong quality and fast work. It has stainless steel jars which ensures the sturdiness and durability. This mixer grinder is made from strong ABS material and modern colour that will attract anybody’s attention. It makes less noise and functions smoothly. PLATINAGOLD 1200w Mixer Grinder with High Efficient Copper motor , 3 Stainless Steel Jars (1200W 3JAR, GREEN) has a manufacturer warranty on motor for 2 years.

Coarse grinding blade

This mixer grinder comes with unique coarse grinding blade that has blunt edges that replicates a stone grinding effect on dry masalas. The blades are anti-rust and made from stain-less steel which are suitable for making amazing podi, sambar masala, coconut chutney, garam masala or even idli-dosa batter, milkshakes, pastes, and many more. These jars are also made from stainless steel with flow breaker for consistency. The Wonderchef Sumo Mixer Grinder 1000W With 3 Stainless Steel & 1 Fruit Filter Jar, Rust And Blackso has a fruit filter for extraction and filtration of juices without the fruit pulp comes with warranty of 5 years on motor.

Power and precision

The Nutribullet mixer gives a next level blending experience which extracts the nutrients. Its sleek design and premium finish and full size power give quick, fine and easy results. It has the extra-large BPA – free pitcher which gives strength and durability for full sized extraction and hot liquids for delicious soups. NutriBullet NBC-1209SL Blender Combo, 1200W (Silver), 4 Jars has three speed modes and pulse which an extract program that delivers perfect nutrient extraction every time.