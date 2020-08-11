Best 1.5 ton split air conditioners to counter the heat

Reaches all corners

This device offers higher airflow volume with auto-swing that allows cool air to reach all corners and hence, it is more effective in high temperatures. There is also a 100% copper condenser with golden fin coating. This ensures that the air conditioner is protected in all weather conditions. This AC is perfect for small rooms and the high-density filter provides air to breathe. If you are looking for a high-quality air conditioner that is extremely energy efficient, then this is the device for you.

New cooling experience

This AC comes with a powerful compressor and has a wider rotational frequency which gives you super-fast cooling and does not exert too much pressure on the machine. This leads to less power consumption, reduced noise levels and faster cooling. There is also an active carbon filter and an anti-dust filter and they are paired with a healthy blow out feature to prevent bacteria formation to make sure you breathe clean and healthy air. This AC with lower noise level is perfect for those who want a silent operator.

An intelligent AC

This AC is suitable for medium sized rooms and comes with LED display, intelligent sleep mode, self-diagnosis and auto restart options. It is environment friendly and hence, there is no ozone depletion potential. The air-conditioner comes with an active dehumidifier which senses the indoor humidity and controls it in monsoon. The four stage filtration process gives it an added advantage. The filtration removes allergens, odours and other harmful particles to give you cool and fresh air. It is one of the most reliable AC brands in the country and what’s more it is a great value for money.

Self-clean feature

This AC has a turbo cool mechanism which gives you a seamless sleeping experience. There is also a self-clean feature which prevents the rusting of the evaporator coil and growth of harmful microorganisms within the AC. And there is the auto swing which turns on and off the louver motor which automatically swings the air flow from one side of the vent to the other. If there is a power cut, the air-conditioner will operate on automatically to the previous mode once the power is back. If you are looking for an AC with top-notch features, this is the device for you.