Belts for women for everyday use

Good for suits

The TLP Women’s Leather Belt comes with an adjustable size and has a metal buckle. It has a unique rivet design and is available in different waist sizes, so you are sure to find a size that fits you. It is made up of full-grain leather, which is one of the highest grade leather’s out there. It is extremely durable and suits with black, tan as well as brown coloured suits. However, you could also wear it formal jeans and regular pants. It gives a smart look and helps you create a unique style statement for yourself.

Stylish design

The Electromania Store retro stretch leather belt comes in two colour variants, which are – black and camel colours. It has an elegant and stylish design and you can almost pair it with every other outfit. This elastic belt can easily take the shape of your waist and goes with every formal as well as casual outfit. Its high quality stretchy nature is thanks to its PU leather. The best part about wearing this belt is, it can take the shape of the waist and the abdomen. Thus, look cool and stylish as you flaunt this belt with elan!

Suitable with dresses

The Satyam Kraft Celebrity inspired and adjustable metal type golden belt is available in two sizes - 3.5 cms wide and 2 cms wide. This belt weighs around 100 gms and is ideal as a present. This belt can go well with dresses and in fact, it is quite stylish and smart. Thus, if you have a celebrity you crush over and can’t wait to copy a specific style for a specific occassion, then this is one belt you can definitely wear and leave everyone starstruck!

Long lasting

The G3E is made of faux leather. This belt has a sturdy and long lasting buckle which looks quite simple and is also very easy to use. This belt goes well with jeans, pants, formals as well as casuals. This belt is of free size, so irrespective of your size, this belt will surely fit you and will help you stand out from the crowd. This belt comes in the colour black and the belt weighs 349 grams. This belt goes is suitable for all body types and will help you stand out in the crowd every time!