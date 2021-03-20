Bedside Lights for Kids

Star Sky Night Lamp

QUALITTO Bedside Lamp Sets is an absolutely stunning bedside lamp that creates a starry night like projection on the walls making it feel like you are laying under the stars. The lights are not dazzling so it would hurt your kid’s eyes but soothing so they can fall asleep peacefully without being afraid of the dark. The lights look so beautiful that your loved ones would have a great time gazing at them. This bedside lamp is ideal to use in a dark room for better starry effect. A dome is available on the lamp which when removed gives the lamp a projector like effect otherwise it is a simple bright and durable lamp.

Neon Signs LED Night Light

DIGI BUCKET Unicorn Neon Signs LED Night Light is a pretty bedside lamp that has a unicorn outline making it unique and attractive. It can light up your room with its soothing beam and instantly boost the mood of the people in it. It can be put in living rooms or baby rooms and is an appropriate decor option. It can also be a stunning gift for your loved ones. It does not require any external lighting making it extremely convenient and reliable. The LED lights on this lamp ensures safety as the lamp does not heat up while also saving power.

Unique and Aesthetic Moon Night Lamp



This bedside lamp comes in a unique moon shaped 3D design and is ideal for bedrooms and office desks, cafes, etc. RUDRAYA PVC 5 Color Changing 3D Moon Night Lamp is also a good gifting option as it is extremely unique and attractive and would surely be loved by not only kids but also adults. The lamp can be placed on a wooden holder and also held by hands. It does not heat up and is absolutely safe to touch and carry around. It helps kids who are afraid of the dark and allows them to carry the lamp wherever they go. The warm while light of the lamp is not too dazzling to hurt or strain the eyes. It gives a cool, cozy and comfortable vibe.

Adorable Lamp Bunny Rabbit Bedside Lamp

This cute lamp gives off a soothing and cool light helping kids who are alone or afraid of the dark to sleep peacefully without any worry. The light is not too bright to strain the eyes but rather calming. It is a great gift for kids as they will surely find it attractive and adorable. CITRA LED Night Light Kids can be tapped or kneaded to change lights therefore helping your toddlers learn color perception resulting in their development. The lamp comes in various modes such as warm white, red , blue and dynamic rainbow making it suitable for every mood and occasion. It is cordless and easily portable as well.