Beauty rollers to give you that gorgeous glow

A Golden Solution for glowing skin

This 24K golden face massager comes with microneedles that vibrate 6,000 times a minute to give you gorgeous glowing skin. This one provides exercise to muscles, tightens your face, encourages a natural healing process to rejuvenate and repair the skin for a smoother, younger, healthy-looking appearance. It comes with three different variants of Oils- Glow Oil, Acne Killer Oil & Dry Skin Oil that can be used while massaging it on the face, forehead, neck, nose, scalp, chin or any other part of the body that you want to revive. Pick this up if you are looking to give your skin a lift along with a smooth even tone.

For a daily spa-like feel

This jade roller is perfect to awaken your skin for a softer, more luxurious texture. It will help you improve blood circulation, tighten your skin, reduce wrinkles, fine lines and dark circles. Roll it 3-4 times in an outwards motion on your face, feet, legs, arms and breast areas to help work out toxins, balance emotions and reduce puffiness. Recommended for anyone who is looking to use this as a daily beauty ritual to soothe and make your skin look fresh and young.

A rosy addition to your skincare routine

Rose Quartz holds spiritual symbolism for its natural properties that open ups the heart chakra to receive unconditional love and encourages forgiveness. Made with this intention, this roller can help you reduce dryness of the skin, delay skin ageing, and accelerate blood flow, by awakening the vitality of your skin. Quick Tip: refrigerate the eye roller in the fridge for 3-4 hours before use to reduce dark circles, skin puffiness, sinus pain or pore size. Recommended for anyone who is looking for a natural healing process through Reiki crystals.

A Micro-needling therapy at home

This derma roller prompts your skin to regenerate itself, produce new collagen and tissue growth to improve skin absorption of skincare products. To use - Soak the roller in disinfectant for a minimum of 15 minutes. Wash and pat dry your face. Move the derma roller horizontally and move around the areas you think need rejuvenation 4-5 times. Repeat the process 4-5 times vertically and diagonally. For optimum results slide the roller and avoid pressing it into your skin. Perfect for anyone who is looking for an effective remedy to reduce scarring and hyperpigmentation.