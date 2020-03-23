Beauty Blender sponges to revolutionise your makeup routine

Yoana Beauty Blender Makeup Foundation Complexion Sponge (Pink)

This hot pink blender is a favorite, blending out makeup both on larger and smaller areas ensuring impeccable, streak-free application with minimum product waste. Use it with foundations, powders, and any other complexion product is easy. Just wet the sponge, squeeze the excess and then add on your product. This way, the product diffuses on your face and sets better. The sponge is latex-free, non-allergenic, and can completely revolutionise the way you dab primer, foundation, powder or cream blush. It’s perfect, if you want just one good beauty blender.

Puna Store Complexion Sponge - Green 1 Piece

Optimize your beauty routine with this cool green blender. Its multi-functional design makes it a super useful tool especially when you travel or want a specific slightly more complex look. The rounded side blends out larger areas of the face while a precision tip effortlessly conceals tiny imperfections. The flat edge is perfect for contouring in sweeping motion around the eyes and nose, resulting in a smooth finished face. Dabbing, blending or stippling, this sponge is a makeup workhorse that everyone from amateurs to the professionals will love. Get yours now!

Squared Makeup Sponge Beauty Blender Puff (Color May Vary) - Set of 6

This set of bouncy, dense makeup sponges is an upgrade from those triangular sponges you tried to buy for cheap. What we love about this pack is it’s many shapes and sizes that enables the flawless application of different products. Having said this, we wouldn't recommend using these to apply blush or a highlighter. High-quality and long lasting, maintain them properly and you’ll get months of use. A big shout for the cool multi colors at a steal!

Squared Water Drop Style Beauty Makeup Blending Sponge Cosmetic Powder Puff

Inexpensive and easy to use, these handy little blenders are one of our top picks. Owing to their size, they are great for setting your under eye concealer or slipping into the smallest corners of your eyes. These are a must have, even as travel friendly friends or an extra set of blenders to mix into your vanity, to ace that final glam look.

