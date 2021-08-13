Add an earthy touch to your room

This set of gorgeous white curtains is 100% cotton, though its weight and quality make it feel a lot more like quality linen. These dust-resistant curtains quickly add that organic and earthy touch to any room in your home. With a thickness of 350 GSM, they block out enough sunlight to still keep the room ambient. There's no more wrestling with curtain hooks or slippery rings! These curtains are fitted with pre-stitched fabric loops, which make installing them super easy. Buy this if you're looking for opaque curtains that are stylish and of premium quality.

Upgrade your home decor styling

This set of thick cotton curtains measures 5 feet long and is perfect for both modern and traditional home decor styles. The block printed design on these curtains is simple enough to keep them from distracting from your other decor. Likewise, the delicate design makes a regal backdrop for your furniture and decor pieces. They also come with a set of metal eyelets for a fuss-free movement along the curtain rod. We recommend this set if you're looking for well-designed curtains and give the room a light, airy look.

Lime and black patterned curtains

These white window curtains measure 3.5 ft wide and 5 ft long and are made from top quality cotton canvas material. They feature a gorgeous lime and black floral motif that's perfectly suited for Indian homes. It's a unique colour combination that's subtle and elegant enough to fit any home. In addition, these curtains are well stitched and come with a few added inches of fabric to ensure minimal shrinkage in the wash. So if you're looking for curtains with a simple yet unique look, check these out.

Breathe life into your living space

The matte finish of these cotton curtains makes sure your home looks classy and well put together at all times. These curtains block out just enough light, are generously sized, dust-resistant, and can be cleaned and maintained easily. At 350 GSM thickness, they are durable and can be draped elegantly. Another great feature is that the eyelets used here are stainless steel, which means they won't wear out or rust over time. If you're looking for airy curtains without a busy print, these will be perfect for you.