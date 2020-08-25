Beautify your walls with these top chic wallpapers

A very sophisticated colour combination

A wallpaper that is decorative along with having a very classic design that will give the entire workspace a very elegant and sophisticated look . Ovoin Premium Textured Wallpaper is quite thick and the little glints in the design pattern appear more beautiful in lights. It is made of vinyl making it strong, durable and abrasion resistant, being easy to clean and maintain. It sticks perfectly over the walls and is less likely to be damaged. This wallpaper will best suit a commercial environment with its subtle and rich colour scheme.

Simplistic floral leaf design

A beautiful faded white with light brown meshed designed as background makes a very subtle base for deep red leaves and white flowers on this wallpaper. It gives out a very simplistic yet serene look being inspired by nature. A premium textured wallpaper that is self adhesive thus has a very easy installation, all you have to do is peel and paste. It has dimensions of 45cms X 500cms. The unique feature about this wallpaper is it can be removed and reapplied easily, you just have to be careful while removing it thus making Wollzo Red Leaf Look Self Adhesive Wallpaper a must buy product. Great for people who like DIY projects.

Royal damask pattern

A PVC coated wallpaper that is thick, durable and scratch resistant. The texture of the wallpaper is shiny, glossy and three-dimensional to give a realistic feel along with the colour combination of light brown and golden that give it a very regal look. Damask pattern printed all over the wallpaper gives you the freedom to apply it in a straight up or reversible direction. Eurotex Textured PVC Coated 3D Damask 57 sqft Wallpaper is environment friendly, non-toxic and anti-corrosion making it perfect for living room and bedroom walls.

Black brick textured surface

A textured surface 3D wallpaper with black bricks print on it giving a very raw look. It has vinyl coating that makes the wallpaper thick, strong, and a very high durability. The texture surface of this wallpaper gives it a very retro and authentic look which works perfectly well for cafes and restaurant interiors. It can also be used in a residential setting. Store2508 3D Effect Textured Retro Brick Pattern Wallpaper being washable is very easy to maintain and comes in a roll of 53cms in width and 10m in length. Great if you want to give your room or office an industrial look.