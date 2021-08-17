Decorative stones

VANNI OBSESSION Polished Shiny Flat Pebble Stone Chips are decorative stones to make the aquarium a more lively space. This collection of stones weighs approximately 1 kg. They are 100% natural black chip pebbles that are flat and round in shape. The uniformity in shape, size, and glossy texture makes them ideal for the rock-themed decor of the aquarium.

Action figure

The Big Fish Taiyo Toy Poloman Aquarium Decorative Ornaments is a poloman action figure that adds life to the aquarium. This highly detailed and vivid figure is made of high quality and thus doesn't require much maintenance. A key feature of this decorative piece is that it produces bubbles that add a dimension to the fish tank.

Intricate design

Foodie Puppies Natural Looking Drums of Heaven Aquarium Decoration Ornaments/Toy for Fish Tank gives aquarium landscape a more realistic and natural atmosphere. The intricate features and spaces let fishes move through them or act as their shelters and hiding places. The polyresin used to design this is safe for fishes and does not alter the properties of water.

Artificial plants

BURAQ Artificial Aquatic Plants Ornaments for Fish Tank Set is a 10 piece set inspired by different species of aquatic plants. These vibrant faux plants are made of plastic safe for the aquarium and do not affect the water around. The plants have a rock-type base to keep them grounded. The varied combinations of plants create a natural underwater look for the aquarium and a lively environment for the fishes.